Published November 30, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Tom Brady shockingly retired then unretired to suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to play in the 2022 season, but things haven’t exactly gone as expected for him this season. Brady and the Bucs are leading the NFC South, but with a 5-6 record, it doesn’t seem like they are a true Super Bowl contender like they had been in past seasons.

No one knows what Brady will do this offseason, but if he does end up coming back for yet another season, there’s a sense that it won’t be with the Buccaneers. While there are a couple of potential destinations for Brady, one Boston sports reporter believes that Brady’s former team in the New England Patriots cannot be ruled out of the running for Brady’s services if he decides to move on from Tampa.

“Brady and Bill Belichick still have an abundance of respect for one another. They’ve made points to say it publicly on multiple occasions since the QB departed for Tampa. They also spent 23 minutes together in the visiting locker room at Gillette Stadium following Brady’s return in 2021 — an appointment they set up prior to the game. The Patriots are slated to have more than $50 million in cap space in 2023, so they can again address their flaws, this time on the heels of a couple impressive draft classes.” – Jeff Howe, The Athletic

There’s really nothing concrete here, but there are early rumblings that the Patriots could be interested in a reunion with Brady if Mac Jones continues to struggle through the 2022 season. There’s a long way to go between now and the offseason, but it looks like the Patriots have to at least be considered a possible landing spot for Tom Brady if he decides to part ways with the Buccaneers.