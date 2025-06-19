Jun 19, 2025 at 12:20 AM ET

Mike Vrabel is attempting to dip back into the blue-collar methods that sparked the New England Patriots. More so bringing brute physicality in the trenches. His stud signing this offseason is bringing just that already.

New England pulled out the checkbook to sign Milton Williams during NFL free agency. Williams is earning $104 million after pivoting away from the Carolina Panthers' deal.

Williams brings a Super Bowl ring in tow from the Philadelphia Eagles. But he's brought something else, per ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss.

“He seemed to embrace Vrabel's approach of being hardest on the team's best players,” Reiss revealed.

The newcomer Williams is rising as a Vrabel favorite. Vrabel, again, has a proud franchise to resurrect. He won three Super Bowls with the Pats as a versatile linebacker/tight end.

New Mike Vrabel defender reveals post Patriots minicamp approach

Minicamp is winding down across the league. The Patriots will soon shift their focus to late July training camp — a first with Vrabel leading the way.

Article Continues Below

Williams will recharge the batteries. But he unveiled another plan to Reiss. He's going to head back to his native home state of Texas to do some private training.

“I'm ready to use some of this physicality. When training camp comes around, I'll be ready, for sure,” Williams shared to Reiss.

The interior defensive tackle won over the Patriots before. The 26-year-old is already “leading by example” as described by Reiss back in May.

“Hopefully the guys will see me working and they'll want to follow suit. Trying to bring everyone along to what we're trying to build here,” Williams said to Reiss.

Vrabel played with stout defensive linemen during the early 2000s Patriots dynasty. He starred with Vince Wilfork, Richard Seymour and Ty Warren.

Williams lacks the build of all three at 6-foot-3, 291-pounds. But he's expected to capitalize on his career-best five sacks of 2024 — and becoming the new defensive leader in Foxborough.