Jerod Mayo seems to have found his termination by the New England Patriots hard to take. Having finished one season as head coach with a disappointing 4-13 record, Mayo and the team decided in January to go apart.

He was understandably feeling down, which likely explained why he stayed out of the spotlight, according to Albert Breer.

“I think Jerod Mayo’s keeping a low profile has been intentional since he was fired in January. I have heard he felt wronged, and I can understand why,” Breer wrote. “I also can see how that would play into any sort of decision to avoid being in the public eye.”

The decision to end his time with the team happened less than a year after owner Robert Kraft promoted him to head coach. Many saw this as a plan for the future following Bill Belichick’s exit. Mayo had long been viewed as a natural leader within the franchise, making the move even more unexpected. While Kraft showed confidence in Mayo’s abilities, he also stressed the need to take quick action to make the team competitive again.

These events came as renewed focus was placed on the Patriots’ coaching changes, following the release of a team video. In it, defensive end Keion White talked about the impact of new outside linebackers coach Mike Smith. He praised Smith’s clear communication and structured approach, which White said were previously missing.

“He’s telling us how to think, what to focus on,” White said. “That’s something I hadn’t experienced before.”

When asked for more details, White added, “Honestly, last year I was coaching myself. Now I feel like I actually have a coach.”

His comments underscored the idea that some players felt unsupported during the 2024 season. In his January statement, Kraft acknowledged the need to take action to speed up the team’s return to championship contention.

Although Kraft initially believed in Mayo’s future as a head coach, a March report from the Boston Herald raised doubts.

Joined the coaching team in 2019 was Mayo, who played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015. His time formally finished in early 2025, just as a new age under head coach Mike Vrabel started.