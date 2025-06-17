The New England Patriots are no strangers to change. However, the 2025 offseason has ushered in a tidal wave of transformation that may be bigger than most. From the top down, this team has undergone a philosophical shift. They have a new head coach, a returning offensive architect, and a flurry of roster moves signaling a win-now approach.

The competition at minicamp is as fierce as it’s been in recent memory. That means even familiar faces could find themselves on the outside looking in. With fresh talent flooding the depth chart, no job is truly safe in Foxborough. And for these two veterans, the margin for error is slimmer than ever.

Bold Moves Across the Board

The Patriots are undoubtedly one of the winners of the NFL offseason. First and foremost, they moved on from Jerod Mayo after just one season as head coach. They replaced him with another familiar face in Mike Vrabel. A former Patriots linebacker and 2021 Coach of the Year, Vrabel brings credibility, leadership, and playoff experience to a locker room that needed a new identity. He’s also reuniting with Josh McDaniels, who returns as offensive coordinator. That's development that could be pivotal in the growth of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

On the personnel front, the Patriots bolstered their defense at all three levels. They addressed last season’s defensive gaps by bringing in Harold Landry III, Milton Williams, Robert Spillane, and Carlton Davis III. The addition of Davis gives New England a top-tier cornerback tandem alongside Christian Gonzalez.

Offensively, the headline grabber was Stefon Diggs. His presence provides the Patriots with a true WR1—something they’ve lacked for years. The draft also delivered big: offensive tackle Will Campbell strengthens the trenches. In addition, TreVeyon Henderson offers electric versatility in the backfield, and wideout Kyle Williams adds even more depth to a suddenly talented receiving corps.

Here we'll try to look at the two New England Patriots players who may be in danger of getting cut after their 2025 minicamp.

1. At Risk of Being Outpaced

If you followed the Patriots closely under Bill Belichick, you know Jahlani Tavai was a fixture. He is a heady, physical linebacker who did a little bit of everything. He was the kind of player Belichick loved: reliable, position-versatile, and tough. However, Vrabel’s vision for this defense is different. That shift could leave Tavai in a precarious spot.

This is no longer the linebacker room Tavai once anchored. Landry is expected to play a hybrid role, while Christian Elliss and Spillane bring new skill sets. 2024 third-round pick Marcellas Dial has also drawn rave reviews for his athleticism and coverage instincts. This unit is getting faster and more fluid. These don’t necessarily describe Tavai’s downhill, contact-heavy style.

Add in the fact that Tavai is coming off an injury, and suddenly, his path to a roster spot looks murky. He’s no longer the scheme-perfect puzzle piece he once was.

Letting go of Tavai would be a significant shift, symbolically and practically. But as the Patriots continue to turn the page from the Belichick era, it’s a move that could very well materialize before Week 1.

2. Talent Not Enough in a Crowded Room

Few players have endeared themselves to Patriots fans over the past two seasons like DeMario Douglas. Despite being a sixth-round pick in 2023, Douglas became a rare bright spot in an otherwise stagnant offense. His twitchy route-running and explosive change of direction gave defenses fits. He also consistently produced despite a lackluster supporting cast.

However, the wide receiver room in New England is no longer lacking. It’s arguably the most talent-rich it’s been in over a decade. Diggs, Kendrick Bourne, rookie Kyle Williams, Ja’Lynn Polk, and KJ Osborn headline a position group that finally has depth and big-play ability. That’s great news for Maye, but it’s potential bad news for Douglas.

The biggest issue? Redundancy. Douglas and Williams are similar in stature and skill set. It’s unlikely the Patriots keep both in prominent roles. Williams, a second-round pick, may be given more developmental runway given his draft capital and upside.

Douglas isn’t just battling for snaps—he’s battling for a spot. If Vrabel and McDaniels prefer a receiver group with more archetypal variety, Douglas could be the odd man out. Even more so if they’re looking to save a roster spot for a core special teamer or swing tackle.

It wouldn’t be a popular move, nor would it be a referendum on Douglas’ talent. It would simply be the cost of reshaping a roster with a new identity and higher expectations. A trade isn’t out of the question either.

Tough Cuts Signal a New Era

The NFL is a business, and every successful rebuild involves difficult choices. For the Patriots, the Vrabel era is about more than just installing a new playbook—it’s about building a new culture. That means re-evaluating every position and moving forward with players who best fit the vision. Tavai and Douglas are both capable, respected veterans—but they may not fit the mold anymore. If minicamp was any indication, the winds of change are blowing strong in New England. And not everyone will make it to the other side.