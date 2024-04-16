The Washington Commanders hold the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and with the Chicago Bears expected to take Caleb Williams with the first pick, Washington is expected to choose between Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, with Daniels seemingly having a slight edge as of right now, and there is one main reason why.
“Daniels has a slight edge on Drake Maye for the No. 2 spot in the 2024 quarterback hierarchy because of his readiness to play,” Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote. “Firmly on the radar as a top-three pick, Daniels is tabbed by many executives as the most viable option for Washington at No. 2, though first-year GM Adam Peters has hidden his plans well.”
Jayden Daniels had an incredible season in 2023 with LSU, winning the Heisman Trophy, and he sometimes receives some skepticism due to having Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. as wide receivers, but it seems that the Commanders and the NFL generally views him as more ready to start right away in comparison to Drake Maye. An executive of an NFC team gave his thoughts on Daniels as a prospect.
“Elite traits,” an NFC executive said, vis Fowler. “He's always been an athlete but showed more clubs in the bag. Throws the ball really well and his decision-making is good. Accurate. Grown a lot as far as operating a passing game with rhythm and timing. Can make progressions. An impressive prospect.”
There are some size concerns for Daniels as a quarterback that runs a lot, but an NFC executive indicated that he is not concerned about that, and made a bold claim that Daniels is a better thrower than Lamar Jackson.
“He played at 190 to 200 [pounds] his whole career and he takes shots,” the NFC executive said, via Fowler. “This year, he showed more play from the pocket, which helps him a ton. Better thrower than Lamar [Jackson] was coming out and it's not close. He can do the read-option and the mobility stuff. The question is, when those easy 20-yard runs aren't there in the NFL, is he willing to take the easy eight-yard gain from the pocket and avoid taking hits? He's got to protect himself better. I think he will.”
The good news for those concerned about Daniels' weight is that he weighed in at 210 pounds at his pro day after skipping measurements at the NFL Combine, according to Peter Schrager.
The current buzz seems to indicate that the Commanders will select Daniels ahead of Drake Maye with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but there is over a week to go before the first round, so it is still up in the air.
Who will Adam Peters and the Commanders select at No. 2?
With just over a week remaining before the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders are expected to meet with top quarterback prospects in Daniels, Maye, as well as Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy, according to Ian Rapoport. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn will be there, along with new Managing Partner Josh Harris.
When selecting a franchise quarterback, the relationship with the owner is important, so the final decision likely has not been made yet. These meetings could be very significant for the future of the Commanders, and could decide who the next franchise quarterback is.
Fans will only find out when the pick is in and announced by Roger Goodell on draft night.