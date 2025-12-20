The stakes were high in Friday’s College Football Playoff clash between Oklahoma and Alabama. The Sooners were hoping to advance to the Rose Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season. But the Crimson Tide proved a formidable foe for Oklahoma football.

John Mateer got the Sooners on the board with a designed quarterback run in the first quarter. The touchdown capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive and sparked a 17-point surge for Oklahoma.

But despite taking a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter, the Tide answered back. Ty Simpson found Lotzeir Brooks for a 10-yard score. And Zabien Brown intercepted Mateer, returning the pick 50 yards for a game-tying touchdown just before halftime.

Oklahoma blows 17-point lead in CFP

In the second half, it was more of the same. Alabama ultimately scored 27 unanswered points, taking a 27-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Mateer hit Deion Burks for a 37-yard touchdown that cut the Tide’s lead to 27-24. But that’s as close as Oklahoma would get.

Alabama advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl against Indiana with the 34-24 victory. It’s a devastating loss for the Sooners. Particularly after beating their SEC rival in Alabama back in November.

Article Continues Below

Head coach Brent Venables knew Oklahoma needed to play a clean game to beat the Crimson Tide. But an interception and a blocked punt led to 10 points and helped open the floodgates. And Sooners fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

@Dybala03_clash wrote:

“You guys are just a disappointment, there’s absolutely no coming back from this.”

–TheWarlock– added:

“Bama go lucky. Not the superior team. Freak occurrences just happen sometimes. *exasperated shrug*”

Sooner Sports commented:

“Just really disappointing the way we lost.”

King of Bierts wrote:

“Did the players decide not to play in a bowl game after halftime? LOL”

@pattiella58 added:

“I will never EVER give up on my Sooners. Love you all BIG”