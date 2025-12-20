Dec 20, 2025 at 12:46 AM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves looked finished late but Anthony Edwards made sure they weren’t. Down 107–104 late in the fourth against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Timberwolves handed the moment to Edwards and watched it bend. He buried a go-ahead three with 38 seconds left, snapping the tension inside the arena. After the timeout, the Thunder turned to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Edwards met him at the rim and swatted away the layup. The crowd erupted.

It wasn’t done. On the final possession, Edwards stayed glued to Shai, poked the ball loose, and ended it. Minnesota closed on an 8–0 run to steal a 112–107 win.

All of it came without Chris Finch, who was ejected in the first quarter. The Timberwolves steadied. Edwards led. Shot. Block. Steal. Statement made.