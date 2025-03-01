The Arizona Cardinals are a franchise that hasn't had a lot of success. It's been more than 15 years since the team made a Super Bowl. Despite having one of the NFL's most dynamic young quarterbacks in Kyler Murray, Arizona still hasn't made a playoff appearance since the 2021 season.

The Cardinals in fact have made the playoffs just twice since 2015. This offseason, the team is going to be looking at some players in free agency who will be able to help the squad.

While Arizona has needs in several areas, the defense is one primary concern. The head coach of the team is defensive-minded, so it's fair to assume that Arizona will focus primarily on fixing that unit. The Cardinals have a lot of young players on defense who need a leader to come in and organize them.

Here's a free agent who can do exactly that for the Cardinals.

Haason Reddick, LB

Haason Reddick is an experienced linebacker and end who last played for the New York Jets. Reddick and the Jets had a tumultuous relationship over his contract, which resulted in the defensive star sitting out for weeks.

Reddick is a free agent, and he actually played for the Cardinals before. He is known as a dynamic pass rusher who can also make explosive plays. In his career, Reddick has 59 sacks and 424 combined tackles. He's played for Arizona, Philadelphia, Carolina and then the Jets.

The Cardinals need someone who can rush the passer. Arizona didn't have a single player on last year's roster that had more than five sacks. The Cardinals also finished 31st in the NFL last season in Pro Football Focus' pass-rush grade, per the Sporting News.

Arizona's head coach also has a history with Reddick. The head coach of the Cardinals is Jonathan Gannon, who previously was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. While in Philadelphia, Gannon worked with Reddick, who was a linebacker for that team.

That connection seemed to work well. Philadelphia reached a Super Bowl while Gannon and Reddick worked together. While the Eagles didn't win the championship, Gannon and Reddick have a clear shorthand that could benefit the Cardinals.

Reddick would also be a veteran leader who can help mentor a young defensive line for the team, which includes Dante Stills and Roy Lopez.

Cardinals had defensive struggles in 2024

In 2024, the Cardinals entered their bye week with a 6-4 record. The team looked like it could win the NFC West, and earn an elusive postseason bid.

Everything essentially fell apart. Arizona then struggled after their Week 11 bye, losing 5 of their last 7 games.

The defense was a huge reason for that skid. Arizona allowed 20 or more points in three of those games, including a disappointing 36-30 overtime loss to a struggling Carolina Panthers team.

Building the defense this offseason could also help take pressure off Murray and the Arizona offense. Gannon believes that his squad, particularly his quarterback, can have a great 2025 season.

“I’m really excited where he’s at right now. I really am. I’m not going to make any power statements but he’s going to have a hell of a year, I know that,” Gannon said ahead of the NFL Combine, per NBC Sports.

Cardinals fans are hopeful that the future brings good things to the struggling franchise. In 2024, Arizona finished the year with a 8-9 record.