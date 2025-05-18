The Arizona Cardinals are ready to make some noise during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona won eight games during the 2024 season and was in the NFC West division race until the end of the season. They barely missed going to the playoffs as well. They are well positioned to compete for a division title again this fall.

Arizona has truly put in the work to upgrade the roster this offseason, which makes their hopes of rebounding in 2025 all the more possible.

The Cardinals made some big additions in free agency, spending $76.4 million on pass rusher Josh Sweat. They also brought in other players who could play big roles this season, including linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.

Arizona also brought in a strong rookie class, adding several players on defense. DT Walter Nolen, CB Will Johnson, and DT Jordan Burch were the biggest picks and could all play important roles this fall.

There is no arguing that the Cardinals got a lot better this offseason. But I don't think their work is done just yet.

Arizona would be wise to continue adding talent, especially before training camp later this summer.

But who could the Cardinals add? And what would they be willing to spend in a trade?

Below we will explore three of the best players the Cardinals should trade for to round out their roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Should the Cardinals make another addition to their running back room?

The Jaguars could be ready to part ways with Etienne.

To start, let's acknowledge that a new era has begun in Jacksonville. Doug Pederson, the coach who drafted Etienne, is out and Liam Coen is in. There is no guarantee that the new regime is as smitten with Etienne as Pederson was.

There is also the matter of Etienne's contract to consider.

Etienne will play the 2025 season on his fifth-year option, which is only worth $6.14 million guaranteed. After the 2025 season, Etienne will likely hit free agency.

Jacksonville may already have his replacement in the building.

The Jaguars selected Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Tuten's strengths are largely similar to Etienne's and he projects as a great complement to Tank Bigsby for the next few seasons.

As a result, I could easily see the Jaguars being willing to deal Etienne for the right price.

Now for the Cardinals' angle.

James Conner is getting long in the tooth and could easily start regressing at any moment. He has two years left on his contract with a cap hit that balloons to $10.25 million in 2026. The Cardinals would be wise to invest in an insurance policy.

Arizona did draft Trey Benson during the 2024 NFL Draft. He did not make a huge impact in 2024, but could become a valuable piece of Arizona's offense.

The Cardinals could add Etienne and have a trio of excellent running backs for the 2025 season. Arizona would then be well positioned to move on from Conner next spring and sign Etienne to an extension.

The Jaguars could be persuaded to give Etienne away for a low price since the Cardinals will be forced to give him an extension.

Realistically, I think a trade like this is more likely to occur around the trade deadline instead of during the summer.

Regardless, Etienne is someone that Cardinals fans should keep their eyes on throughout the rest of the calendar year.

Adding a second tight end like Michael Mayer could give Cardinals versatility

The Cardinals have one of the highest-paid tight ends in the game in Trey McBride. But they could still use some help at the position.

The Raiders made Michael Mayer irrelevant when they drafted Brock Bowers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

I believe the Cardinals could get some great value out of Mayer if they can acquire him for a reasonable price.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia and shares their love of two tight end sets. Arizona already uses these formations at a high rate, but they could increase their potency by adding Mayer.

The tricky part of acquiring Michael Mayer could be the cost.

Mayer still has two years left on his rookie contract and will make no more than ~$3 million per season through 2026.

As a result, I could see Las Vegas demanding a valuable pick (perhaps a third rounder) for his services.

The Raiders need to at least look into this possibility ahead of training camp.

Could the Cardinals pluck a wide receiver away from the Patriots?

The Cardinals could use even more weapons on offense, especially at wide receiver.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is an excellent option for Kyler Murray, but he needs help at the position. Otherwise, opposing defenses can sell out to erase him with double or triple coverage.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots have arguably too many wide receivers.

The Patriots are in the midst of a transition under new head coach Mike Vrabel. New England added a pair of new receivers, Stefon Diggs and Kyle Williams, this offseason. They should be starters next to DeMario Douglas.

They joined a stacked receiver room that has plenty of veterans (Mack Hollins, Kendrick Bourne) and young players (Ja'Lynn Polk, Kayshon Boutte, Javon Baker, and Efton Chism III).

There's no way that all of these players will make the final roster in New England. If the Cardinals play their cards right, they could acquire one of these players for pennies on the dollar.

I could see the Cardinals taking a shot on a proven veteran like Kendrick Bourne, who could easily be cut before the regular season.

Bourne has never been a elite wide receiver, but he has proven that he can be a valuable WR3 in any offense. He has never posted fewer than 250 receiving yards in a season going back to 2017.

On the other hand, the Cardinals could take a shot on a youngster like Ja'Lynn Polk.

Polk had a disappointing rookie season, only posting 12 receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns on 33 targets.

The former second-round pick still has three years left on his contract and could easily blossom in a new situation.

As with Etienne, the Cardinals may have to pay a third-round pick to acquire his services. I would argue that it is a risk worth taking ahead of an important 2025 campaign for the Cardinals.