The Arizona Cardinals could be a surprisingly frisky team during the 2025 NFL season. Arizona won eight games in 2024 and came very close to winning the NFC West division title. The Cardinals added a ton of talent this offseason, including a feisty defensive player, who could help turn things around this fall.

Cardinals CB Will Johnson was not thrilled when he tumbled out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He made a bold declaration towards his haters on draft night.

“Finna go kill, bruh. They going to have pay for this s**t. I promise you. Arizona finna get a dawg,” Johnson declared in a video shared by Cardinals reporter Bo Brack.

Johnson made the declaration shortly after being drafted by the Cardinals.

The Cardinals drafted Johnson with the 47th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. University of Michigan fans were shocked that Johnson fell out of the first round.

At one time, Johnson was viewed as a consensus top-five pick in the draft. Unfortunately, he tumbled down draft boards after missing most of Michigan's 2024 season with a turf toe injury.

His injury did more damage than simply creating question marks about his availability this summer. It also prevented Johnson from participating at the NFL Combine or Michigan pro day. As a result, NFL scouts did not have as many data points to suggest that Johnson is a safe prospect to select.

Johnson clearly has his sights set on proving the haters wrong during the 2025 NFL season.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon explains what he likes about Will Johnson

Johnson will feel right at home in Arizona.

The Cardinals desperately need a feisty CB1 to lead their defense. Johnson profiles as a player who can do just that.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon had nothing but good things to say about Johnson following Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

“I would say elite coverage instincts… Really like his ability to play the ball. He’s long, he’s a bigger guy, very smart, very instinctive, tough. And then I like his ability that he can walk up and challenge people and then play off, as well, and see the quarterback,” Gannon explained.

The Cardinals now have a completely revamped defense. Arizona drafted Walter Nolen in the first round who will pair nicely with free agency acquisition Josh Sweat.

The additions of Nolen, Sweat, and Johnson will certainly raise the bar for Arizona's defense this fall.

It will be exciting to see if the Cardinals can take a huge leap forward during the 2025 season.