The Arizona Cardinals and Trey McBride agreed on a four-year, $76 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After McBride made unfortunate NFL history with the Cardinals, he is ready for a new chapter.

The tight end finished with the third-most receiving yards for his position group. Furthermore, McBride led the Cardinals in total receiving yards.

He was easily quarterback Kyler Murray's security blanket and favorite target. Offensive coordinator Drew Petzing utilized McBride as a blocker in the run game and used that to his advantage.

He's also been able to hurdle over defenders with ease. However, the beginning of his time with the Red Sea wasn't so sweet. The team had Zach Ertz when they drafted McBride.

As a result, fans booed the pick and questioned it. Still, McBride proved everyone wrong. In his sophomore season, he posted 81 receptions for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Half of the season was without Murray as the signal-caller. Despite that, he ended up being a crucial part of the rebuild for Arizona. Fast forward to the 2024 season, and McBride quite literally took another leap.

Trey McBride is a cornerstone piece for the Cardinals

The Cardinals are a young team and have some quality pieces. Marvin Harrison Jr and Trey Benson are two of the more prominent names that stand beside McBride.

However, the latter was the most involved within the offense. As mentioned before Petzing was quite creative with the tight end as well. Using his athleticism made defenses guess what was going to happen.

Either way, McBride proved that he was an integral part of the new-look Cardinals. The young pieces around Murray can help propel them into legitimate winning ways.

Following a 9-8 season, it disappointed some but it was a step in the right direction. With the NFC West being in a bit of scramble mode, there is potential for them to win the division.

Re-signing McBride could be the most necessary move the Cardinals made in the offseason. Not to mention, he has successfully reset the tight-end market.

If he continues to trend upward, his contract could look like a bargain in the next few years. His connection with Murray and his teammates will continue to grow. After posting a career-high in receiving yards and receptions, he's poised to make another leap.

Touchdowns could be next on the list for McBride. As arguably one of the most athletic players in his position, his home will remain in Arizona for years to come.