Things are settled for the Atlanta Falcons at the quarterback position with Michael Penix Jr. getting a big endorsement and Kirk Cousins likely sticking around. And here are the two hottest takes coming out of the Falcons’ 2025 minicamp.

The biggest spotlight comes from a pair of first-round picks. The Falcons need Jalon Walker to make a splash because they spent a high pick on him at No. 15 overall. But even more importantly, the team needs James Pearce Jr. to come through because of the draft capital it expended to move up and take him at No. 26.

Falcons believe in edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

The Falcons gave up their 2026 first-round pick as well as their second- and seventh-round picks in this year’s draft. The shocking move means the Falcons will need to have a lot of faith in Pearce developing into a defensive force quickly.

General manager Terry Fontenot said the Falcons dove in with the bold move, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“You know, with trades it always gets to that point where you have to weigh out what you're actually doing and what you're doing it for,” Fontenot said. “We look at the trade charts and all that stuff, but at some point, you have to look at who's the player and what's going to be. What are we really getting, and is it worth it? That's what you really have to do at some point. When you have that kind of conviction and belief in the player, then that's when you're willing to do it — and we do.”

Speed? Pearce has it. Size? Check. Length? That, too. So the measurables are there. But that doesn’t always make a great NFL player. Still, Falcons defensive coordinator said Pearce compared favorably with Abdul Carter, who went to the Giants at No. 3 overall.

“If you looked at the best rushers in this draft, you could have made a case that he was the best one from a pure edge element,” Ulbrich said. “So, we had conviction in that. We did a lot of work with him on the field and off the field, and felt great about the man that he is and the player that he is.”

Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith added, “What you're going to see is speed. I mean, there is juice in his body and twitch and explosion instinct.”

LB Divine Deablo should spark defense

The Falcons have a new face in the linebacker group, and they have high hopes that Deablo will make a big impact.

Article Continues Below

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Deablo fits the profile of a standout linebacker, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“His athleticism stands out. It's been unique. His length stands out, which has been unique,” Morris said. “And really him keying and diagnosing behind the ball probably a lot better than we thought, and I'm really fired up to see that.”

Deablo, a third-round pick in 2021, played with the Raiders for four seasons. He started 42 of 54 games and had a career-high 106 tackles in 2023.

Falcons linebacker coach Kaden Elliss said Deablo is a unique athlete, according to atlantafalcons.com.

“I mean, you can see what makes him sick,” Elliss said. “I think he had probably the best play today in practice — really good tip. Just came in and knocked the ball out, and I broke it up for us. And he's got the length, he's got the speed, he's got the athleticism, and he's got the mentality.”

And Deablo said he is meshing well with the coaching staff. He said they show a great deal of enthusiasm.

“Very energetic,” Deable said. “They got a lot of energy. They make sure you come out here ready to work. That's the only thing they want, and that's what we've been doing for them when it comes to defensive philosophy.”

Of course, Morris likes what he has seen as well. He said Deablo is bringing a nice fit to the Falcons' defense. And with the young newcomers, it could be a special year for that unit.

“I've been really pleased with what he's done, Divine,” Morris said. “I’ve been really pleased with the character, really pleased in how he's fit into our football team. I’ve been really pleased how our locker room has accepted him and brought him in and really embraced him.”