Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have been the two biggest quarterbacks on the market this offseason in terms of name recognition. They might not be the most talented but have generated the most buzz.

Rodgers was the first big domino that had to fall, and it did with him signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So now, all eyes shift to what happens with Cousins.

It's more challenging to move on from Cousins because he would have to be part of a trade, and with the Atlanta Falcons giving him a big contract, it becomes even more difficult to move him.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was on The Rich Eisen Show and pointed out the obvious: With the Rodgers move made, where would Cousins go? As of right now, nothing seems imminent, especially with the Falcons openly saying how much they want a trade and have been defiant about the idea of releasing him, so this could drag on potentially into training camp.

Article Continues Below

“At this point, there's not a clear place for Kirk Cousins to go,” said Pelissero. “The Falcons have made it abundantly clear that they are not releasing him. If they had been going to do that, they would have done it back in March. It didn't happen.”

“That is a storyline that probably now is not going to be resolved, I wouldn't think, before training camp,” explained Pelissero. “But the moment that somebody hits their thumb on a helmet, the moment that somebody pulls up lame with a hamstring, the moment that anything happens to any quarterback, the first question is going to be: is this the team that trades for Kirk Cousins?”

It comes down to the fact that the Falcons want something in return for Cousins. They signed him to a massive four-year contract for $180 million with $100 million guaranteed. With an enormous contract, it makes sense, and it would also make sense if they at least tried to get other teams to take on a portion of the money.

The desperation around the league is not there for teams to make a move. Still, as Pelissero mentioned, the moment a quarterback sustains an injury in any capacity, the Cousins buzz will come immediately.