Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins have been the two biggest quarterbacks on the market this offseason in terms of name recognition. They might not be the most talented but have generated the most buzz.

Rodgers was the first big domino that had to fall, and it did with him signing a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. So now, all eyes shift to what happens with Cousins.

It's more challenging to move on from Cousins because he would have to be part of a trade, and with the Atlanta Falcons giving him a big contract, it becomes even more difficult to move him.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero was on The Rich Eisen Show and pointed out the obvious: With the Rodgers move made, where would Cousins go? As of right now, nothing seems imminent, especially with the Falcons openly saying how much they want a trade and have been defiant about the idea of releasing him, so this could drag on potentially into training camp.

Article Continues Below
More Atlanta Falcons News
Falcons rookie standing out at OTAs, Jalon Walker
Rising Atlanta Falcons rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsCameron Zunkel ·
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) catches a touchdown pass against the Indianapolis Colts during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons rumors: What Adam Schefter is hearing on Kyle Pitts injury, trade rumorsBen Strauss ·
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) warms up on the field prior to the game against the New York Giants at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
NFL rumors: Falcons insider picks Browns Kirk Cousins trade idea over SteelersZachary Weinberger ·
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
NFL rumors: Falcons insider shuts down Vikings trade ideas for Kirk CousinsMalik Brown ·
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) in action against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Falcons rumors: Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts asking price douses trade talks in cold waterBen Strauss ·
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) gets yards after the catch as Minnesota Vikings linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) attempts to make the tackle during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kyle Pitts dealing with foot injury amid trade rumorsScotty White ·

“At this point, there's not a clear place for Kirk Cousins to go,” said Pelissero. “The Falcons have made it abundantly clear that they are not releasing him. If they had been going to do that, they would have done it back in March. It didn't happen.”

“That is a storyline that probably now is not going to be resolved, I wouldn't think, before training camp,” explained Pelissero. “But the moment that somebody hits their thumb on a helmet, the moment that somebody pulls up lame with a hamstring, the moment that anything happens to any quarterback, the first question is going to be: is this the team that trades for Kirk Cousins?”

It comes down to the fact that the Falcons want something in return for Cousins. They signed him to a massive four-year contract for $180 million with $100 million guaranteed. With an enormous contract, it makes sense, and it would also make sense if they at least tried to get other teams to take on a portion of the money.

The desperation around the league is not there for teams to make a move. Still, as Pelissero mentioned, the moment a quarterback sustains an injury in any capacity, the Cousins buzz will come immediately.