The NFL Scouting Combine has wrapped up, and the Atlanta Falcons are preparing for a very interesting draft. After finishing the 2024 season with an 8-9 record and falling short of the playoffs, the team faces a pivotal moment. Sure, talent is not lacking. However, Atlanta’s season was plagued by inconsistent quarterback play, defensive struggles, and a failure to close out games. With the 2025 NFL Draft looming, the Falcons must make smart selections to shift their trajectory in the right direction. Using Pro Football Focus' (PFF) mock draft simulator, we’ve mapped out a five-round plan that could help reshape the roster and bring the team back into playoff contention.

A Challenging Offseason

The Falcons may not have secured a postseason berth in 2024. Still, they remained competitive enough to keep fans engaged through the regular season—if that counts for anything. Now, the focus shifts to the offseason, where the Falcons find themselves in a difficult position regarding both the salary cap and the 2025 NFL Draft. Remember that they are dealing with the loss of a pick due to tampering violations involving Kirk Cousins and the trade of a third-rounder for Matt Judon. Now, the Falcons are left with just four selections. That number might still change, either through a trade-down scenario or potential player trades involving names like Kyle Pitts or Cousins. As it stands now, though, Atlanta has limited draft capital to work with. That makes this an even more challenging but critical draft for the team’s future.

Here we'll try to look at the Atlanta Falcons' 5-round post-combine 2025 NFL mock draft, per the PFF simulator.

Round 1, Pick 15: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

The Falcons' pass rush has been a glaring weakness. This is where Donovan Ezeiruaku could be the solution they desperately need. The Boston College standout turned heads at the 2025 NFL combine. He showcased an intriguing blend of explosiveness, agility, and raw power. With Atlanta ranking very near the bottom of the league in sacks last season, securing a legitimate edge threat is a top priority. Ezeiruaku’s relentless motor and refined pass-rush technique make him a potential game-changer from day one. If the Falcons are serious about building a championship-caliber defense, reinforcing their pass rush is a must. Ezeiruaku is an ideal cornerstone for that effort.

Yes, Ezeiruaku may not have the prototypical size of a dominant edge rusher. However, his quickness, fluidity, and high football IQ make him a natural fit in a 3-4 scheme. He excels in passing situations, using his bend and polished hand techniques to disrupt offensive tackles. Sure, Ezeiruaku may need to refine his ability to handle power rushes. That said, his upside as a designated pass-rush specialist makes him a valuable addition to Atlanta’s defense. Expect him to make an immediate impact while he continues to develop into a well-rounded edge presence.

Round 2, Pick 46: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

The Falcons' linebacker group has lacked speed and versatility. Carson Schwesinger brings both in abundance. The UCLA product is one of the most dynamic linebackers in this draft class. He possesses elite sideline-to-sideline range. Whether he's covering tight ends, stopping the run, or blitzing off the edge, Schwesinger is a do-it-all defender who fits seamlessly into a modern NFL defense. Remember that the Falcons have struggled to find a true leader at the second level. Schwesinger’s instincts, intelligence, and athleticism make him a prime candidate to fill that role for years to come.

Yes, he’s slightly undersized for a traditional NFL linebacker. Still, Schwesinger’s elite processing speed and football IQ allow him to play bigger than his frame suggests. His versatility makes him an ideal fit as a Mike or Will linebacker in a 4-3 defense. That's where he can maximize his range and coverage abilities. With the right coaching and added strength, he has the potential to develop into a cornerstone of Atlanta’s defensive unit.

Round 4, Pick 117: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

Sure, some might question drafting a tight end with Kyle Pitts already on the roster. However, adding Gunnar Helm would give Atlanta an imposing two-tight end set that could create matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. Helm is a reliable pass catcher with strong hands and an underrated ability to separate as a route runner. More importantly, he brings a physical edge as a blocker. That's something the Falcons' run game could greatly benefit from. In today’s NFL, versatility is key. Pairing Helm with Pitts would provide Atlanta with one of the league’s most dangerous tight end duos.

Helm has steadily emerged as one of the best after-the-catch tight ends in this draft class. Yes, he still has room to improve as a run blocker. However, his footwork in pass protection is solid. Adding more strength could also elevate his game to the next level. As a TE2 with legitimate starting potential, Helm would give the Falcons another weapon in an offense looking to create mismatches across the field.

Final Thoughts

With limited draft capital, the Falcons must be precise in their selections, and this five-round strategy addresses key areas of need while maximizing value. Ezeiruaku provides an immediate boost to the pass rush, Schwesinger adds much-needed athleticism to the linebacker corps, and Helm strengthens the offensive versatility with a dynamic tight-end pairing alongside Kyle Pitts. While Atlanta still has roster holes to fill, these selections lay a solid foundation for a more competitive team in 2025. If the Falcons can make the right moves in free agency and find success with their mid-to-late-round picks, they could finally break free from mediocrity and position themselves as legitimate playoff contenders in the NFC.