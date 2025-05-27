After leaving the 2025 NFL Draft with just five players, the Atlanta Falcons hit the remaining market hard, adding a plethora of undrafted rookies to their minicamp roster. Of them, the team notably signed former three-time All-Big 12 cornerback Cobee Bryant.

Coming off three consecutive first-team All-Big 12 seasons, Bryant is arguably the conference's most underrated player in recent history. His thin frame and poor showing at the NFL Draft Combine led to him going undrafted. But as soon as the New England Patriots made Kobee Minor the class' “Mr. Irrelevant,” the Falcons quickly inked Bryant to a training camp deal.

In addition to Bryant, Atlanta notably signed Nick Nash, Simeon Barrow, Malik Verdon and Nate Carter as undrafted rookies. Nash, a 2024 unanimous All-American, also made headlines, but none stood out more than Bryant did. Undrafted rookies rarely join the team with any hype, but Bryant is one of the rare exceptions. So far, he has built on that momentum with a strong showing at the Falcons' rookie minicamp.

Although they had just five drafted rookies, the Falcons were one of two teams with multiple first-round picks. Atlanta took Jalon Walker at No. 15 before trading up to take Tennessee edge-rusher James Pearce Jr. at No. 26. While all eyes were unsurprisingly on Walker and Pearce, nobody exceeded expectations more than Bryant did during the three-day event.

Cobee Bryant impressed at rookie minicamp

Coaches, reporters and teammates entered the minicamp process excited to watch Walker and Pearce but left impressed by Cobee Bryant. Having been undersized his entire career, Bryant built his game off grittiness, toughness and durability, which were all on display.

Despite the size disparity that scouts knocked him for during the pre-draft process, Bryant was easily the most impressive skill player at the Falcons' rookie minicamp. The 23-year-old was consistently in “receivers' hip pockets” during live reps, with his “physicality” visibly affecting the wideouts, according to Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Bryant's frame may be on the lighter side, but his length is closer to where you'd want it,” McElhaney wrote. “That's not to mention he's not afraid to bump and run with a receiver. You could absolutely see the physicality being reined in with Bryant as he stayed in a receiver's hip pocket through more live-looking reps. He is someone who may be a little undersized, but he may have other attributes by way of toughness that could bring value to this Falcons backfield. I could definitely see him fighting for a roster spot come August.”

Bryant consistently battled elite wideouts in the Big 12 throughout his collegiate career. Facing the likes of Travis Hunter, Jaylin Noel, Jayden Higgins, and many others, Bryant received an elite 80.9 player grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024. He has yet to prove his skills against NFL-level wideouts, but the early signs could not be brighter.

Under a coach like Raheem Morris, who values that type of defensive grit, Bryant is patently in the running to make the Falcons' final roster. There is a long road ahead, but he is off to a great start with his showing at minicamp.

Falcons have roster room for more rookie signings

While Atlanta's offseason focus is on Michael Penix Jr.'s development, the team's rebuilding defense is an equal priority. After firing Jimmy Lake, Morris hired former New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich as his next defensive coordinator.

The Falcons' defensive focus was evident in their rookie draft class, but cornerback is not a position of dire need. Led by 2021 All-Pro A.J. Terrell, Atlanta's cornerback room also consists of Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III and Kevin King.

However, given their minute draft class, the Falcons have room for more undrafted rookie signings than the league average. They are not afraid to make room if necessary — Atlanta cut star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett in March — but the roster is more open than it typically is.

Should he make the team, Bryant has a reasonable path to meaningful playing time. While Terrell and Hughes lock down the outside, Atlanta is still seeking a permanent nickelback. Alford manned the slot in 2024 but posted the worst numbers of his career as a result. Historically, unheralded rookies like Bryant tend to begin their careers covering the slot, giving the Kansas alum a clear route to follow.

With the Falcons currently dealing with the second-worst salary cap situation in the league, their money-saving outlook is advantageous for Bryant. Atlanta signed Bryant to a three-year, $3.05 million contract, per Spotrac. His continuous improvement in the coming months would render one of Alford, King, Phillips, or even Hughes a potential liability. If general manager Terry Fontenot sees Bryant reaching the potential many see in him, trading one of his veterans for draft capital would give his team the wiggle room it needs.