When it comes to your potential franchise quarterback, one adjective that a team would not want to hear is “untenable.” However, that is an adjective that NFL analyst Ted Nguyen used to describe the current situation revolving around Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. On X, formerly Twitter, Nguyen broke down how the sophomore signal caller has seen the field so far this season. Safe to say, his “untenable” description is spot on.

“This is untenable,” broke down Nguyen on Wednesday.

In this past Sunday's 30-0 loss at division rival Carolina, Penix Jr. looked indecisive and hesitant for most of the outing. The 2024 first-rounder completed just 50 percent of his passes for 172 yards and two interceptions. This trend continued his struggles throughout the first few weeks of this campaign. Veteran Kirk Cousins, who started the majority of last season before Penix Jr. unseated him, came on in relief of the southpaw signal caller. Although it wasn't much, Cousins did go 5-of-7 for 29 yards in his appearance Sunday. With the Commanders coming to town Sunday, should Cousins start against his former team?

Article Continues Below

Can Kirk Cousins take the Falcons' QB job away from Michael Penix Jr.?

While head coach Raheem Morris is adamant that Penix Jr. will remain the starter, it's a fair question to ask if last year's 9th overall pick should start. While playing Cousins could expose him to injury and potentially hurt his trade value, Morris and the coaching staff need to show that last week's loss to the Panthers was a fluke. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already hold a two-game lead in the division, so Atlanta needs to get back on track.

Whether it's Penix Jr. or Cousins behind center, the Commanders will be a tough matchup. If the Falcons are going to come out on top, then offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will have to put his quarterbacks in the best position possible to win. With Jayden Daniels returning to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, Penix Jr. and/or Cousins will need to be on their A-game if they hope to win at home. Coming out on top, in addition to a Buccaneers loss Sunday, would make a climb back to the top of the NFC South a little more achievable for Penix Jr. and the Falcons.