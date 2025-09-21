Quarterback Michael Penix and the Atlanta Falcons were embarrassed during a 30-0 drubbing by the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. However, head coach Raheem Morris isn't planning on making any immediate changes.

He confirmed that Penix won't be competing for the job with backup Kirk Cousins leading into Week 4, via team reporter Tori McElhaney. Morris said that Penix was dealing with some headset malfunctions to start the game, but he made no excuses for his quarterbacks play. Bottom line, Penix must be better for the Falcons to have any shot of success.

“I think he just missed throws today,” Morris said. “Won't make excuses for him.”

Penix ended his day be completing 18-of-36 passes for 172 scoreless yards and two interceptions. Even with his struggles, the Panthers led by just 10 at halftime. However, after the break, Carolina turned on the jets and went on a 20-0 run. Penix and the Falcons couldn't compete, leading to the shocking blowout.

Article Continues Below

In the loss, Atlanta did turn to backup Kirk Cousins. He completed five-of-seven passes for 29 scoreless yards. But he came in simply due to the score of the game. Penix is still in his first year being a full-time starter. They didn't want to risk injury in a game that couldn't be won.

Still, with Cousins seeing the field, murmurs are going to start the creep up. Atlanta is playing the quarterback a boatload of money to play backup. Unless he is traded, any Penix struggles will lead to at least a few calls for Cousins.

But for now, Morris is rolling with Penix. At 1-2, the Falcons need to turn things around in a hurry. The quarterback bouncing back from a loss like this and leading Atlanta to a win in Week 4 would only backup Morris' philosophy.