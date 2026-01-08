The Atlanta Falcons have already had a very busy 2026 offseason, firing head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot in the hours after their win over the New Orleans Saints to close out the campaign. The Falcons now have two gaping holes in their organization moving forward as they look to figure out how to maximize the considerable amount of talent that exists in their locker room.

Recently, Falcons owner Arthur Blank spoke on the future of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, saying it ultimately won't be his decision whether he stays or goes.

“…owner Arthur Blank is going to recommend DC Jeff Ulbrich to the new coach, but let the new coach pick his staff,” reported D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on X, formerly Twitter.

Although they were far from perfect, the Falcons' defensive unit took a considerable step forward in the 2025 season, thanks in large part to the play of rookies James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker, each of whom helped turn Atlanta into a formidable pass-rushing team for the first time in recent memory.

Article Continues Below

Atlanta did see some dropoff in the secondary, particularly from safety Jessie Bates, who was not able to replicate his Pro Bowl-level performance from the 2024 season.

Still, overall, it seems that Falcons fans have much less patience with offensive coordinator Zac Robinson as opposed to Ulbrich and the defense.

However, as Blank noted, if whoever the team hires as their next head coach has a different idea in mind for the defensive coordinator position, he will not get in the way.

At this point, no clear frontrunner has emerged to be the next Falcons head coach, but fans will certainly be happy to see a new face in town after two years of disappointment under Morris. How different the entire coaching staff as a whole will look remains to be seen.