The Atlanta Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention at the beginning of December. Surprisingly enough, that's when they went on a run, finished the season on a four-game winning streak, and found themselves in a three-way tie for the division lead. The only thing was that it was too late, and they once again did not make the playoffs. Some still thought that it would be enough for Raheem Morris to keep his job, but it wasn't. He was fired, along with general manager Terry Fontenot.

Many even thought that after Morris embraced Arthur Blank following their win against the New Orleans that things would go well for the head coach. Things did not go well.

As he does after every game.. Raheem Morris gives Arthur and Josh Blank a big hug pic.twitter.com/kJ8Smz6HgJ — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

After he was fired, fans revisited the video and had a lot of things to say.

“I’m crying bro he did this with a straight face and fired him before week 18 was even over,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“It was a hug goodbye,” a second user wrote.

“Turns out, it was his hug goodbye,” a third user wrote.

The next day, Blank removed Rich McKay as the CEO of the team and appointed Greg Beadles to the position. It's obvious that things will be different around the organization as they try to turn around their bad luck. The Falcons also plan on hiring a new president of football, and many people expect it to be former quarterback Matt Ryan, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's been rumored for the past week or so that Blank has been interested in bringing Ryan back in a front office role, and it looks like whatever role he's in, he'll be working with the general manager-to-be and others to help make decisions on the roster. It's a new look for the Falcons, and it's something that probably needs to happen if they want to see some changes.