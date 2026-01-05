The Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints to end their season on Sunday, but that did not stop mass firings. Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot were fired after consecutive 8-9 seasons in Atlanta. On Monday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank announced full-scale changes, including a new role for Rich McKay.

“With the help of Sportsology Group, we have conducted a deep, thorough and intentional health assessment of our entire football operation over the last two months. Knowing adjustments across our operation are necessary to achieve our goals, we will be making significant changes. As we announced last night, we will have a new head coach and general manager in 2026, but that is only one part of our approach in a new era,” Blank's statement reads.

“We will be adding a new president of football from outside the organization. The leader in this new role will set the vision and identity for our team. Our new head coach and general manager will report to the new president of football, and they will work collaboratively as a football leadership team on all football decisions. Final decision-making authority will rest with the president of football,” Blank wrote.

Ex-Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan has been connected to Atlanta front office positions in recent weeks. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that “many expect” Ryan to take the President of Football role.

Back to Blank, “As part of our ongoing succession planning, Greg Beadles has been elevated from president to president and CEO of the Atlanta Falcons, effective today, succeeding Rich McKay. Greg will continue oversight of all business affairs of the Falcons and collaborate closely with the new president of football to ensure all resources and operational support are working toward the goal of a winning product on the field, and that we continue to deliver for our fans in every way.”

McKay won a Super Bowl as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager and joined the Falcons in 2003. He has been with the club ever since, now moving to a different arm of Blank's business ventures.