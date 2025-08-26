The career of young cornerback C.J. Henderson has not panned out as hoped when he was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

The path looked very clear. A Miami-born player who excelled at the University of Florida was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henderson had the chance to be a Florida man through and through. However, his time in Jacksonville lasted 10 games.

Henderson saw some success in his rookie year when he finished with 27 solo tackles, six pass deflections, one interception, and one forced fumble. He also intercepted two passes for the Carolina Panthers in 2022. There is certainly upside and potential for the Florida product, but he has had tough times staying with an organization. He has been a member of five different teams since 2022, but has only suited up for the Jags and Panthers.

As of Tuesday, the Atlanta Falcons have released C.J. Henderson just 12 days after signing him, as he did not make the final 53-man roster. According to Schultz, it's expected that Henderson may join their practice squad. The cornerback was in the same situation last season with the Houston Texans, although he was cut on August 27 and later signed to the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad.

An uphill battle awaits, but Henderson will have more opportunities to fight his way back on the field when it matters. His career has not been close to his expectations, but he has shown he can make plays. Things started to go south in 2023, which means he is capable of bouncing back in a big way.

