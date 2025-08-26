The Atlanta Falcons have been named as a possible trade partner with the Houston Texans, for offensive lineman Cam Robinson. Texans reporter Aaron Wilson says that Atlanta has several reasons for being a viable spot for the veteran tackle.

“Falcons make ton of of sense, as one of most tackle-thin teams in NFL after knee injury to Kaleb McGary. Falcons actively looking for OT. Texans expected to go with talented, massive rookie Aireontae Ersery as LT,” Wilson said on X, formerly Twitter.

Robinson has been the subject of trade rumors for awhile for Houston. The Texans are reportedly quite impressed with Ersery, who has pushed for a starting job throughout training camp.

“One thing to consider with the Cam Robinson report is that the Texans tend to try and do right by their players. They could be looking into a trade to do right by Cam Robinson and put him in a better position to start at LT this season if they can,” Texans reporter James Roy wrote on X.

Houston made the NFL Playoffs in 2024, and posted 10 wins. Atlanta meanwhile had eight victories in the last campaign.

Falcons hope to have a successful 2025 season

The Falcons are looking for some bodies who can help protect their quarterbacks. Atlanta has a young gunslinger in Michael Penix Jr., as well as veteran Kirk Cousins. Falcons fans are hoping this team has success this season, even though it appears there is not a clear starter yet.

Robinson would surely help the Falcons, if acquired. He is a veteran lineman with more than 100 NFL games under his belt. He has also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Minnesota Vikings. Robinson signed a one-year contract with the Texans in March, for $12 million. Time will tell if the Texans decide to part with him.

Atlanta is looking to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017. The Falcons start their regular season schedule against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 7.

