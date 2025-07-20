The Atlanta Falcons are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL season in which they will hope to break through and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Atlanta will be led by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who took over for Kirk Cousins down the stretch of last season and played some solid football in his three starts.

Recently, Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, who enjoyed a breakout season in 2024, spoke on his lofty hopes for the team this year with Penix at the helm.

“Boy, I'm excited, and I'm not going to be surprised by any of it,” McCloud said, per Pro Football Network, via Sports Illustrated. “I've watched [Penix] every day for the last year at practice, and I'm just ready to see him go into an experienced year, a polished year, and see how it goes – go all the way to the Super Bowl.”

Can the Falcons break through?

The Atlanta Falcons have arguably the most awkward quarterback room situation of any team in the NFL at the current juncture due to the fact that Kirk Cousins is still on the roster despite being benched for Penix Jr. down the stretch of last year.

Cousins saw his play fall off of a cliff down the stretch of last season and, after saying that he was fine at the time, has since retroactively blamed the diminishment on undisclosed injuries, which has further drawn the ire of a tortured Atlanta fanbase.

The Falcons are hoping that the toxicity is kept to a minimum this year even if Cousins still is on the roster on opening day, which is appearing more and more likely as the summer wears on.

Penix Jr. showed a lot of flashes during his brief time as the Falcons' starting quarterback last year, including putting together an impressive performance on the road against the Washington Commanders in prime time.

In any case, the Falcons are slated to get their 2025 season underway in early September at home against their NFC south rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.