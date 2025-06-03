The Atlanta Falcons head into the 2025 NFL season with heightened expectations under second-year head coach Raheem Morris — and no player reflects that urgency more than Bijan Robinson. Coming off two strong seasons, the former first-rounder is no longer just a rising star, but the tone-setter for an offense that must now turn potential into production.

In a recent video interview posted by NBC's Maria Martin on X (formerly Twitter), Robinson made a bold declaration about the mindset in Atlanta.

Bijan Robinson on the #Falcons offense being something special this year.

"At this point it's not a want to, it's we need to."

“Yeah I mean it's something that we talk about every day like we know that we have to do it at this point like you know it's not a want-to, it's we need to because not only is everyone waiting for that to happen.”

Robinson’s comments serve as a direct challenge to the entire Falcons offense, which despite finishing sixth in league rankings last year, still fell short of expectations — especially during the final stretch. Atlanta lost six of its last eight games in 2024, derailing any playoff hope late in the season.

His stats speak volumes. Across his first two seasons, Robinson has racked up 2,432 rushing yards, 918 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns. But it’s his evolving role in the passing game, especially without Arthur Smith calling plays, that could unlock a new level. With Zac Robinson stepping into the play-calling spotlight, Atlanta's scheme is expected to feature more explosive touches for the former Texas product downfield.

The urgency Robinson expresses reflects both internal standards and external pressure. The Falcons will face a manageable midseason stretch and five primetime games in 2025 — a rarity for a franchise long absent from the national spotlight. The team’s potential hinges on delivering consistently, especially during critical divisional matchups like the two against the New Orleans Saints.

If this team can go 4-1 in their easiest five-game stretch and stay healthy, their NFL playoff hopes may not just be a dream — they could become the standard.

And Robinson’s mindset? It’s clear. The time to elevate isn’t later. It’s now.