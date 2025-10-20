Bijan Robinson made franchise history during the Atlanta Falcons' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

Going into the matchup, the Falcons had a 3-2 record on the season. This was thanks to the efforts of Robinson, who has shined as one of the best overall players in the NFL.

He didn't disappoint in the Sunday night matchup. He would reach the end zone midway through the third quarter, catching a 10-yard pass from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as he scored the touchdown.

This marked the seventh touchdown of Robinson's career with the Falcons within three seasons. He made history with this feat, per reporter Tori McElhaney.

“Bijan Robinson has seven receiving touchdowns through his first three seasons. The most by a Falcons' RB through three seasons all-time. Tevin Coleman (2015-17), 6. Devonta Freeman (2014-16), 6. Justin Griffith (2003-05), 6,” McElhaney wrote.

How Bijan Robinson, Falcons played against 49ers

Despite his impressive feat, it wasn't enough as Bijan Robinson and the Falcons suffered a 20-10 loss to the 49ers. They fell to 3-3 on the season with the defeat.

Atlanta was unable to establish any offensive rhythm aside from Robinson's touchdown. San Francisco's defense, despite suffering multiple injuries going into the game, was stout as the Falcons were unable to exploit the unit's weaknesses. The 49ers led 10-3 at halftime, an advantage they never gave up in the second half.

Michael Penix Jr. had a decent showing despite not being able to spark a rally in the fourth quarter. He completed 21 passes out of 38 attempts for 241 yards and a touchdown while making two rushes for six yards.

Robinson ended the night with 14 of the team's 20 carries for 40 yards while catching six passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Darnell Mooney was solid with three receptions for 68 yards, Kyle Pitts St. had seven catches for 62 yards, while Drake London caught four passes for 42 yards.

The Falcons will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 26 at 1 p.m. ET.