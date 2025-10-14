The Atlanta Falcons may have found their offensive rhythm, and running back Bijan Robinson isn’t letting the moment pass without standing up for his teammates. After a 24-14 Monday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills, the third-year running back had a pointed message for those doubting wideout Drake London — and he didn’t hold back.

The breakout performance from London helped anchor a turning point for the Falcons offense, which had struggled with consistency earlier in the season. But with the spotlight on prime time, the narrative shifted.

Falcons reporter Tori McElhaney took to her X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a quote from Robinson that reflected leadership and loyalty.

“People continue to doubt Drake, and I don't understand that, man.

There's going to be a day when people stop doubting him.”

The comment followed London’s career-best performance, where he torched the Bills' secondary with 10 receptions for 158 yards and a touchdown. He opened the game with 64 yards and a score in the first quarter — the most productive start of his career.

Meanwhile, Robinson added 170 total yards, including 138 by halftime. His fifth straight game with over 100 scrimmage yards tied a team record and helped define a dominant Falcons offense.

The historic production from the two young stars set a new Falcons franchise milestone — the first time the team had one player with 100+ rushing yards and a touchdown, and another with 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown in the same half.

Beyond the stats, Robinson’s words showcased a shift in culture. A maturing locker room, backed by performance and belief, is emerging in Atlanta.

Monday Night Football became more than just a stage — it was a statement. From being written off to rewriting expectations, London’s performance, amplified by Robinson’s support, reflected a franchise leaning into its identity.