Bijan Robinson had a historically dominant performance in the Atlanta Falcons' 24-14 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Robinson was all over the field as he torched the Bills defense throughout the course of the game. He finished with 170 yards and a touchdown after 19 carries on the ground, including an 81-yard score in the second quarter.

It didn't stop there as he got involved in the receiving game. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. targeted him eight times as the star running back caught six passes for 68 yards. In total, he finished with 238 all-purpose yards, being active in both offensive areas.

Robinson made history as a result, per reporter Marc Raimondi. It marked the first time since 1991 when a player got 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving games after the first five games of a season.

“From ESPN Research: Bijan Robinson is the second player to reach 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards through his first five games of a season in NFL history, joining Thurman Thomas in 1991. #Falcons,” Raimondi wrote.

How Bijan Robinson, Falcons played against Bills

It's a unique feat for Bijan Robinson to achieve. Considering his elite talent in being potent on the ground and in the receiving game, this milestone is suitable for what he achieved in the Falcons' win over the Bills.

Atlanta controlled the momentum from start to finish. They boasted a 21-7 lead at halftime thanks to Robinson and Drake London's efforts as both dominated the Bills' defense in the first half. The defense took care of the rest as Buffalo was unable to create a rally down the stretch.

Tyler Allgeier had a solid night on the ground as Robinson's backup. He attempted 10 carries for 32 yards and a touchdown, which took place in the first quarter. London lit up the Buffalo secondary, making 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Kyle Pitts Sr. provided three receptions for 18 yards.

The Falcons will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 19 at 8:20 p.m. ET.