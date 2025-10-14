Bijan Robinson and Drake London each topped 100 yards from scrimmage in the first half of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. It marked the first time in 20 seasons that two Atlanta Falcons teammates hit that mark in one half, per ESPN Insights. Their offensive explosion set Atlanta on course for a dominant 24-14 victory.

Robinson gained 152 yards from scrimmage in two quarters. He carried 12 times for 138 rushing yards. He added two receptions for 14 receiving yards. His 81-yard touchdown run was his career-long and the NFL's longest rush this season.

He broke into the secondary and shook off Bills safety Cole Bishop at midfield. He sprinted untouched to the end zone. That score pushed Atlanta to a 21-7 lead. Robinson has now posted 11 straight games with at least 90 scrimmage yards. It is the longest active streak in the league. He has three explosive plays of 50+ yards this year after just one such play all of last season.

Drake London added his own production. He logged over 100 yards from scrimmage despite the absence of fellow wideout Darnell Mooney. London converted key third-down receptions and hauled in a 9-yard touchdown strike. He stretched across the goal line through contact to extend the Falcons' advantage.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took notice. “Bijan so COLD!!!!!!!!!” he posted on X. The praise highlighted Robinson's breakaway speed and field vision. It also underscored Atlanta's national relevance in prime time.

The Falcons' defense also contributed. They forced three-and-outs on Buffalo's opening possessions. That set up short fields and helped the offense build momentum. Atlanta led 21-7 at halftime and controlled the second half.

This performance shows Atlanta's offensive potential. Two skill position players can significantly elevate a team's performance if they both perform well simultaneously. If Robinson and London keep the momentum, the Falcons have the potential to challenge any opponent.