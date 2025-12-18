The Atlanta Falcons will be facing off against the Arizona Cardinals this week, and they could be getting back one of their key receivers back. Drake London has missed the past few weeks with a PCL injury, but he's come back to practice this week, signaling a return soon.

London spoke with reporters recently, and he was optimistic about coming back for the Falcons, according to Josh Kendall of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I’m trending in the right direction,” London said.

“I’ve been scratching and clawing to play every game. A lot of people don’t know that, but this season hasn’t gone too well on my body,” London continued.

London has been dealing with injuries throughout the season, but he hadn't affected his production when he's on the field. The problem is that his production has not led to many wins for the Falcons this season, after having high expectations coming into the year.

Outside of London, Michael Penix Jr. is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury. Since then, Kirk Cousins has taken the place as the starting quarterback for the time being. Cousins has not played with London since he's taken the starting role, and Darnell Mooney has been the WR 1.

Bringing back London will be big for the Falcons, and though they have been eliminated from playoff contention, they are still competing. They just got a big win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, and they could continue to play spoiler for the remainder of the season.