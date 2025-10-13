Before the Atlanta Falcons face the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, the season has been a rather interesting one for young quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's in his second year in the NFL. With the Falcons quarterback having a bounce-back game last week, head coach Raheem Morris would give more insight into the work Penix put in between games.

Looking at Week 3 in the 30-0 loss against the Carolina Panthers, Penix struggled, throwing for 172 yards and two interceptions, one being taken back for a touchdown. After the disappointing loss, Penix would come back hugely, leading Atlanta to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 4, 34-27, as he threw for 313 yards to go along with two touchdowns and one interception.

Morris would be impressed with the way Penix responded after what could have been his worst performance yet in the NFL, with the head coach stating many reasons why he “loved” from the quarterback, according to ESPN.

“That is the telltale sign for quarterbacks: how you respond,” Morris said. “It doesn't go your way, it's not absolutely what you want it to look like in the game, and you have to respond and play better — and obviously, you've got to play better around him — but how do you respond?

“And I loved his practice response,” Morris continued. “I loved his verbal response to his team. I loved his response in the game, and I loved his response of knowing it's a process, and I love how he reacted to the criticism. I love how he reacted to everything.”

Falcons' Raheem Morris on the confidence he has in Michael Penix Jr.

While Penix and the Falcons will be without wide receiver Darnell Mooney for the matchup against the Bills, the young quarterback out of Washington still has a prime opportunity to build off his last performance and the bye week. For Morris, he would express the belief he has in Penix, saying that he has the “utmost confidence” in him.”

“I feel great with Mike [Penix Jr.] in every game,” Morris said ahead of Penix taking on a tough matchup in Buffalo. “I think these games are huge. It's fun to watch, it's fun to be a part of. It's fun to watch these guys grow and develop, and I've got the utmost confidence in Mike.”

At any rate, Atlanta has a 2-2 record and looks to get another win against a quality opponent in the Bills.