Raheem Morris had high praises for Michael Penix Jr. after his excellent bounce-back performance in the Atlanta Falcons' 34-27 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

Penix experienced some ups and downs throughout the first three games of the 2025 NFL season. After a promising start in Week 1, he regressed in the next two contests as concerns over his ability to consistently perform at a high level grew.

Despite this, he had a resounding display against the Commanders. He completed 20 passes out of 26 attempts for 313 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.

Morris reflected on the young quarterback's performance after the game, per reporter Tori McElhaney. His statement about Penix affirmed the faith he has in the quarterback succeeding in the long term.

“He's going to be with us for a while. He's going to lead us for a while,” Morris said.

How Michael Penix Jr., Falcons played against Commanders

Raheem Morris sees the incredible potential in Michael Penix Jr.'s talent, which showed itself in the Falcons' victory over the Commanders.

Atlanta got off to a hot start, taking a 10-0 lead after the first quarter. Washington fired back with a 10-7 display in the second quarter, but the hosts made enough plays down the stretch to keep the visitors at bay.

Bijan Robinson was dominant on the ground and in the air. He had 17 of the team's 37 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown while making four receptions for 106 yards. Tyler Allgeier followed with 16 rushes for 51 yards and a score.

The receivers had a great time with the chances Penix provided them. Drake London torched the Commanders' secondary with eight catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. recorded five receptions for 70 yards and a score.

The Falcons will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They are on a bye next week but will resume play when they host the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET.