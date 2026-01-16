The Atlanta Falcons have been on the search for a new head coach over the past week and some change, and it doesn't look like they're leaning toward a specific candidate at the moment. That's because they're still interviewing candidates, and the latest person who came in for a visit was former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

This is significant as Pierce spent time with Matt Ryan on CBS this past season, as he's now the Falcons' president of football. Ryan has probably seen how Pierce conducts himself and thought he could be a good option for the Falcons as they look to find who will lead this team for the foreseeable future.

Pierce was fired after one full season with the Raiders last season, as they finished with a 4-13 record. He was the interim coach the season before, and it seemed as if he had a good feel with the team, which led the organization to make him the full-time coach.

Pierce is looked at as a players' coach and somebody who can relate to the players since he once played for Washington and the New York Giants. That could go a long way with a team, and he could be a good addition for the Falcons.

Article Continues Below

There are still other options that the Falcons are looking at, as they also recently interviewed Jesse Minter, who is the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Falcons interviewed Kevin Stefanksi and Klint Kubiak earlier in the process, two strong offensive-minded coaches who can take the talent the roster already has and elevate it. There have been reports that Stefanski is the favorite to be the next coach for the Falcons, after John Harbaugh is slated to join forces with the New York Giants.

The Falcons still have to find a new general manager as well, but it looks like they're not that pressed to make that signing as of now.