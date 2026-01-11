The Carolina Panthers now face coaching staff attrition after falling to the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Dave Canales is now facing losing Ejiro Evero to the Las Vegas Raiders or Atlanta Falcons.

Evero's name surfaced on the head coaching radar of both franchises nearly 24 hours after the NFL Playoffs loss. ESPN NFL insiders Jeremy Fowler and Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Evero is a candidate for both franchises.

Evero rose as a head coaching contender before. His name entered the picture for needy teams back in 2023.

The Indianapolis Colts conducted an interview back in '23 before rolling with Shane Steichen. Even AFC South rival the Houston Texans spoke with him.

Meanwhile, one of the 2026 openings linked to Evero talked to him before.

Which team spoke with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero?

This marks the second time the Falcons will interview Evero.

He established himself as a contender for the head coaching job back in 2024 before Raheem Morris won it.

Evero walks into a roster he nearly took over in '24 if he's hired by Atlanta. He'd have Bijan Robinson in the backfield then Drake London at wide receiver. Tight end Kyle Pitts, though, faces a nebulous future with the team.

Atlanta also watched first hand how effective Evero's defenses are — with Carolina sweeping the Falcons this season. That includes the September 30-0 rout by the Panthers, with Carolina forcing three takeaways that game.

Evero owns one Super Bowl ring with the Rams, coaching the safeties and serving as Sean McVay's pass defense coordinator during the 2021 title run. Evero eventually took over as defensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos. He's spent his last three seasons running the Panthers defense.

His 2025 unit ranked 16th versus total yards and produced the league's 15th-best scoring defense. Though his Panthers unit struggled late against the Rams and struggled to put away the fifth seed in the NFC postseason.

The 45-year-old holds no previous ties to the Raiders and Falcons. But now rises as a hot commodity for this cycle.