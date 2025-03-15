NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has highlighted a key contractual detail involving quarterback Kirk Cousins that could have significant implications for the Atlanta Falcons in any potential trade scenario.

Cousins is set to remain on the Falcons’ roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, at which point his $10 million March 2026 roster bonus will become fully guaranteed. This adds to the financial obligations Atlanta has toward the veteran quarterback. Cousins made $62.5 million in 2024 and is set to earn $27.5 million in 2025. The additional $10 million increases the total to $100 million. Should Cousins be traded or released, Atlanta’s financial responsibility will be subject to offsets.

Cousins, in his first season with the Falcons, finished the year with 3,508 passing yards while completing 66.9% of his attempts. He threw 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, posting an 88.6 passer rating and a 50.4 quarterback rating — the second lowest of his career. The Falcons benched him in Week 16 and announced that rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, would be the team’s quarterback “moving forward.” Penix took over the starting job and led the Falcons to an 8-9 record.

Kirk Cousins' future with Falcons uncertain after meeting with ownership

According to league sources, Cousins requested and was granted a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank to discuss his future. In that meeting, the quarterback expressed his desire to play for a team where he can start in 2025. Additionally, Cousins reportedly felt misled by the organization regarding its draft strategy.

“Drafting a QB in the first round ‘never came up as even a remote possibility’ in Atlanta's talks with Cousins before the draft, a source with direct knowledge of the veteran's free agency process said,” ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reported.

Further complicating any potential trade scenario is Cousins' no-trade clause, which gives him control over any move. This means the Falcons cannot trade him without his approval, adding another layer of difficulty in any discussions involving other teams.

With the financial and contractual complexities surrounding Cousins, the Falcons face a difficult decision regarding their quarterback situation. The organization must determine whether to retain the veteran signal-caller, explore trade options, or absorb financial consequences should he be released. The coming weeks could provide more clarity on Cousins’ future in Atlanta and whether a trade materializes before the start of the 2025 season.