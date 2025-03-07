The Atlanta Falcons moved on from the Kirk Cousins era very quickly last season. The longtime starter was benched late in the season in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr., who was nearly able to lead the Falcons to the playoffs.

Cousins' future has been a big talking point for the Falcons this offseason after signing a four-year, $180 million contract during free agency a year ago. However, he didn't look like himself coming back from a torn Achilles and likely cost the Falcons multiple games due to turnovers, namely his four-interception outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cousins understandably wants a new home as the Falcons move forward with Penix in a new era of the franchise. He met with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Friday to discuss the possibility of moving him, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

“Sources: QB Kirk Cousins asked for, and got, a meeting with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on his future. Blank and Cousins had that meeting Wednesday night—the QB wants to go to a place where he can start in 2025,” Breer reported on X. “The Falcons brass has said it'd do what's best for the team at QB.”

Cousins' market is unclear at the moment, but it's hard to imagine that there will be many teams chomping at the bit to pay him $45 million per year based on the level of play that he put on film last year. The Falcons would have to eat some of Cousins' money in order to likely downgrade at backup quarterback, which is not a move that many front offices would be very excited about.

The Falcons also have plenty of other needs to address this offseason. They arguably had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season and could use some help at all three levels of the defense. Penix and the offense looked solid during his few appearances last season, and it's now time for the Falcons to complement that with competent play on the other side of the ball.