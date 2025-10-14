The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL community on Monday night with a huge 24-14 win against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The Falcons' defense, alongside star running back Bijan Robinson, led the charge.

Falcons' head coach Raheem Morris said that he believes Robinson is the best player in the NFL after beating the former MVP, Josh Allen. Drake London also had a monster night with 10 catches. Robinson had high praise for his teammate after the win.

Robinson ended the night with 170 rushing yards on 19 carries and one touchdown. He broke free for an 81-yard run, which put his team up 14 points. A major reason for Robinson's success was due to his strong offensive line. Left tackle Jake Mathews got banged up in the win and is currently day-to-day with an ankle injury. Here is what Morris said about the injury.

“We know who he is. We know that he doesn't miss something. We'll just have to see. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night.”

Matthews has been one of the more consistent players on this team, but was unable to return to the game against the Bills with the ankle injury. The left tackle has been with the Falcons since his rookie season in 2014. He was a first-round pick with high potential, and the Falcons are hoping he can be a bright spot for this offensive line that is missing Kaleb McGary. Chris Lindstrom is another strong offensive guard who boosts the offense. If all three are healthy, then Robinson will continue to be one of the best running backs in the league.

The Falcons look to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. This will be the Falcons' third primetime game of the season. Atlanta has a favorable scheudle this season and could very well be a playoff team.