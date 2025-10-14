The Atlanta Falcons shocked the NFL with a huge win on Monday Night Football. Atlanta took care of Buffalo 24-14 in one of the most surprising games on the Week 6 slate. Atlanta's head coach believes that one player deserves a ton of credit after his team's huge primetime win.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris heaped praise on his running back Bijan Robinson after the team's big win on Monday.

“He's the best player in football,” Morris declared after the game, per ESPN's Peter Schrager. “I've said it several times. I can't say it enough.”

Bijan had a great game, so it is no surprise that his head coach is praising him. Robinson rumbled for 170 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He even ripped off an 81-yard touchdown run, the longest of his NFL career. Bijan also added six receptions for 68 receiving yards.

Robinson also became the first NFL player since 1991 to record 450 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards during the first five games of the season.

Atlanta is at its best when Bijan is playing at an elite level. Hopefully he continues to play well throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

Raheem Morris makes bold declaration after Falcons beat Bills on MNF

Morris is confident that his team have become legit contenders after beating the Bills.

“There is no secret,” the second-year head coach said. “We want to be a playoff organization. We want to be able to go compete in those types of games and we played one tonight and there's going to be no secret. Nobody is going to shy away from those moments. We've got to go do it, but those are the moments you want. Those are the moments you strive for.”

He explained that Atlanta's signature win over Buffalo is what everyone in the organization has been dreaming of.

“Those are the things you dream about from a coaching standpoint, a playing standpoint, an ownership standpoint,” Morris concluded. “All of those things we want to be a part of and I think that was just something that we wanted to go out there show tonight.”

The Falcons could really start flying high if they get another big primetime win next week.

Next up for the Falcons is a Week 7 matchup against the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.