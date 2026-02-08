Atlanta Falcons' rookie edge rusher James Pearce Jr. hit the news cycle for all the wrong reasons on Saturday night, as he was arrested for aggravated battery. On Sunday, reports indicate that Pearce is now facing five different felony charges after an alleged domestic violence dispute with Los Angeles Sparks star Rickea Jackson.

Additionally, the Miami-Dade County Police Department is holding the 22-year-old defender in jail with a $20,500 bond, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. Pearce was also given a pretrial stay-away order from Jackson.

“Falcons DE James Pearce Jr. is facing 5 felony charges and is being held in Miami-Dade County on $20,500 bond. He has been assigned to the felony domestic crimes intake unit and issued a pretrial stay-away order involving WNBA player Rickea Jackson.”

Pearce allegedly crashed his Lamborghini into Jackson's car multiple times. It's said that the former first-round pick allegedly hit a police officer with his car as well.

Shortly after Pearce was arrested, the Falcons issued an official statement regarding the situation, per Garrett Chapman of Falcons SI. The organization didn't provide any details and claimed they are simply gathering information.

“We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

The Falcons traded up to the No. 26 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Los Angeles Rams to select James Pearce Jr. Atlanta gave up a 2025 second and seventh, along with its first-round pick in 2026, which is the No. 13 overall pick this offseason. The front office also received a third-round pick in 2025.

Pearce ended his rookie year with 26 combined tackles (17 solo), 10.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He was a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year.