Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. was arrested Saturday in Florida on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count each of aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren, via WPLG Local 10 News.

The Doral Police Department arrived on scene for a reported dispute between a male and female. Pearce is said to have fled the scene and crashed his vehicle while being pursued by authorities. He was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, and no bail has been set at this time.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, whom the Falcons traded up to select, is known to be dating Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. WPLG Local 10 says the police chief confirmed that Jackson is the woman in the alleged dispute.

Pearce just finished in third place for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award, coming in behind winner Carson Schwesinger and runner-up Nick Emmanwori. He recorded 10.5 sacks, 17 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in 17 games. Before his arrest, Atlanta viewed him as a key building block for the new Kevin Stefanski era.

The team issued a statement following the news. “We are aware of an incident involving James Pearce Jr., in Miami,” a Falcons spokesperson said, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time.”

Everyone will eagerly wait for more information to come out regarding the charges against James Pearce Jr.