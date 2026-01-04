The Atlanta Falcons entered their season finale against the New Orleans Saints with several storylines swirling around the roster, specifically regarding the health of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Despite a late addition to the injury report due to a Sunday morning illness, Cousins remained under center for this critical divisional matchup.

This development drew significant attention from both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers, as the outcome of this game directly impacts the final NFC South standings and playoff seeding.

While the illness initially raised concerns about whether the Falcons would have to rely on backup Easton Stick, Cousins has pushed through the discomfort to lead the offense.

The scoring started early for Atlanta when Cousins connected with Drake London for a touchdown, giving the Falcons an initial seven to zero lead.

This catch marked a significant milestone for the wide receiver, as it was London’s first time finding the end zone since the team’s international game in Berlin back in November.

Article Continues Below

This offensive spark provided a massive boost for the Panthers' playoff hopes, as a Falcons victory is the specific scenario needed for Carolina to clinch the division via tiebreakers.

As the game moves through the third quarter, Atlanta currently holds a thirteen-to-seven lead over a Saints team that is missing several of its own key starters.

Defensively, the afternoon has already turned into a historic occasion for the organization. The Falcons have officially broken the franchise record for the most sacks in a single season. This milestone was reached and then emphasized by back-to-back sacks from James Pearce Jr., who has been a dominant force in the pass rush, as noticed by Tori McElhaney on X, formerly Twitter.

The achievement was quickly celebrated by the team, highlighting a defensive resurgence that has defined the latter half of their season.

As the second half progresses, the Falcons are looking to maintain their lead and finish the year on a four-game winning streak. With the franchise sack record now secured and the offense finding rhythm through London and a determined Cousins, Atlanta remains in a position to play spoiler and reshape the NFC playoff bracket.