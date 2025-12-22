While the season hasn't gone according to plan, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins was clearly excited for Christmas after beating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Cousins showed up to the post-game press conference wearing a Christmas-themed suit. He answered questions in a suit that resembled a Christmas tree with lights on it. His tie matched the rest of the suit.

Kirk Cousins embracing the holiday spirit. pic.twitter.com/oyyQBtqyZr — Terrin Waack (@TerrinWaack) December 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the win, Cousins and the rest of the Falcons will head into Christmas on a high note. They are 6-9 and out of playoff contention, but they still have two games left to finish strong.

Kirk Cousins has led the Falcons to two-straight wins after beating the Cardinals

In Week 16, the Falcons beat the Cardinals, who dropped to 3-12 with the loss. The Falcons are only marginally better, improving their record to 6-9 with the win.

Cousins completed 21 of his 35 passes for 197 yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt. He also threw two touchdowns and an interception in the win.

Since taking over the reins as the Falcons' starting quarterback heading into Week 12, Cousins has led the team to a 3-2 record. He started the year as the team's backup quarterback behind Michael Penix Jr. However, Penix suffered an injury in the team's Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Pennix was then placed on injured reserve, meaning Cousins would play out the string as the Falcons' starting quarterback. He joined the Falcons during the 2024 offseason, signing a four-year contract with them.

However, they would draft Penix in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Cousins would start the year as the starter, but Penix would eventually replace him, going into Week 16 of the season.

It remains unclear where Cousins will go in 2026. He could remain with the Falcons, but if he hopes to start, he may have to find a new home.

Previously, Cousins played for the former Washington Redskins (now the Commanders) and Minnesota Vikings. He has made four Pro Bowls in his career.