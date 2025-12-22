The Atlanta Falcons beat the Arizona Cardinals 26-19 on Sunday, moving to 6-9 on the season. The Falcons benefitted from an incredible game from Bijan Robinson, who caught a touchdown from Kirk Cousins. While the playoffs are gone for Atlanta, the veteran quarterback still recognized his running back. Cousins spoke about Robinson reaching 2,000 total yards with Falcons team reporter Tori McElhaney.

“That's a real-deal type of stat,” Cousins said, per McElhaney.

Robinson reached that plateau thanks to 72 rushing yards and 92 receiving yards on Sunday. That brought his season totals to 1,250 on the ground, fifth in the league, and 776 in the air, second among running backs. While the entire Falcons operation has been questionable this year, Robinson has been the constant through it all.

The Falcons have now won two straight games because Cousins is putting the ball in the right people's hands. Kyle Pitts had his breakout game in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football with three touchdowns. Robinson's 164-yard performance is more expected than Pitts' three scores, but it is still a welcome sight in Atlanta.

The Falcons are heading into an offseason with a lot of questions to answer, especially at quarterback. Michael Penix Jr is coming off an ACL injury, but they have an out in Cousins' contract that could end that disastrous era. Is it worth having an unproven backup behind the oft-injured Penix? Or do they move on from both entirely?

No matter which way they go, having Robinson makes any quarterback's life easier. Earlier in the season, coach Raheem Morris said he might be the best football player in the world. Days like Sunday, even against a horrible Cardinals defense, prove why that is not a crazy thought.

The Falcons have a much tougher game next week on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams. Fantasy managers will be looking for one last big game out of Robinson.