The Arizona Cardinals lost once again on Sunday, falling to 3-12 on the season after a 26-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. The Cardinals stormed out to a 13-3 lead over the Falcons, but could not reach the end zone more than once to secure the upset win. It's been a miserable season in the desert, and it gets much worse with the latest injury news.

The Cardinals fear that starting cornerback Garrett Williams tore his Achilles in the loss on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport, Williams will get an MRI this week to confirm the injury.

Williams is a playmaker for the Cardinals. He picked off two passes last season and one this year while also forcing one fumble in each of the last two seasons. In 10 games, Williams had 46 total tackles with 25 solo. The former third-round pick is going to be missed.

Injuries are a big part of the game of football. As brutal as they are, many teams go through it each season. The Cardinals have dealt with brutal ones all year, and now, they lose Williams, and Josh Sweat and Walter Nolan also got hurt in the loss. Budda Baker even left the game with a potential concussion.

Two weeks remain in the season, and the Cardinals will end by taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. Both games are on the road, and there is a good chance they will lose both games. The future is unknown for this franchise. If the Cardinals (who will have a top 5 pick) decide to go with a quarterback, then Kyler Murray may have played his last snap in the desert.