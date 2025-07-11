Former NFL MVP and Atlanta Falcons legend Matt Ryan made his personal pitch for why he should be inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Ryan had a phenomenal career and he told Dan Patrick why he believes that he should receive football's highest honor in an interview on The Dan Patrick Show.

His five word response: “The numbers are pretty good.”

Ryan's numbers were indeed “pretty good” in his career, placing him amongst the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Ryan finished his career throwing for 62,792 yards and 381 touchdowns per StatMuse. His best season was his 2016 MVP season where he finished the year throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns. His 2018 numbers weren't far behind, as he finished the season with 4,924 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Despite his tremendous level of play, many detractors to Ryan's Hall-of-Fame case cite his lack of championship rings and especially cite the Falcons losing 34-28 to the New England Patriots. Patrick even brought that up during the interview.

“Well you got the MVP and you played in the Super Bowl. If you win the Super Bowl…”

Ryan replied, “It all goes back to that sack Dan, it all goes back to that sack alright. That one sack you wanted to talk about.”

The former Falcons star then reaffirmed that he was proud of his career while also commending the longevity of some transcendent athletes.

“I don’t think there is any great way to kind of dote it. I’m proud of what I did. It’s not for me to decide,” Ryan said. “The thing I’ve always been most impressed with is guys that do it for a long time at the same level, over, and over, and over, and you can kind of check-mark what there going to do when they’re going to go out and perform.”

Although Ryan didn't win a Super Bowl, he does have an MVP on his resume. That would put him in an exclusive club that not even Hall-of-Famers Troy Aikman and Bob Griese are in.

