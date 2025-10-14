The Atlanta Falcons got in the win column impressively on Monday night. Atlanta defeated the Buffalo Bills by a 24-14 score. Following the game, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. praised his team's performance.

“It showed that we're one of the ones,” Penix said, per ESPN. “This team is really good. This team is really legit.”

Atlanta is now 3-2 on the season. The Falcons have struggled in recent years, going nearly a decade without making the playoffs. Falcons fans hope that this season will be different for their team.

“There is no secret,” Falcons second-year coach Raheem Morris said. “We want to be a playoff organization. We want to be able to go compete in those types of games and we played one tonight and there's going to be no secret. Nobody is going to shy away from those moments. We've got to go do it, but those are the moments you want. Those are the moments you strive for.

“Those are the things you dream about from a coaching standpoint, a playing standpoint, an ownership standpoint — all of those things we want to be a part of and I think that was just something that we wanted to go out there show tonight.”

The Falcons last had a winning season in 2017.

Could the Falcons end their playoff drought in 2025?

Article Continues Below

Penix has had his ups and downs this season with the Falcons. In a bad loss earlier this season to the Carolina Panthers, the young quarterback got benched.

Against the Bills on Monday, Penix looked very strong. He finished his day with 250 passing yards and a touchdown. Atlanta scored 21 points in the first half, but managed just three in the second.

“I feel like we have more in the tank and for us to go out there and win that football game with the second half like that, I feel like we had a big lull,” Penix said. “I feel like it is going to be a scary sight whenever we figure it out and all play together and play a full game and not just one good half.”

The Falcons next take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.