The Atlanta Falcons dominated Josh Allen and the visiting Buffalo Bills in the first half of a Monday Night Football showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Of course, star running back Bijan Robinson had a big part in it.

With the Falcons on a first-and-5 and ahead by seven points in the second quarter, Robinson found the gap on the right side and used it to escape Buffalo's defense on his way to a monster 81-yard rushing touchdown, his second score on the ground in the 2025 NFL regular season.

Robinson's score and the ensuing made extra-point kick by kicker Parker Romo extended Atlanta's lead to 14 points.

BIJAN ROBINSON TO THE HOUSE FOR THE 81-YARD FALCONS TD 🏠pic.twitter.com/A8jZO60TOB — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

By the end of the first half, Robinson had already racked up a total of 136 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. He also had 14 receiving yards on two receptions and three targets in the first half.

Together with Tyler Allgeier, who also scored a rushing touchdown in the first half, Robinson is leading Atlanta's ground attack on Monday. Through two quarters, the Falcons have amassed 168 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

Robinson's touchdown, as expected, sparked a loud buzz on social media among fans.

“Well that just won someone's fantasy game,” one social media user said.

“Bijan Robinson just turned the field into a runway 😱💨 81 yards of pure gas to the house! 🏈🔥,” another one shared.

“Incredible contact balance, feet tangled and didnt skip a beat,” commented a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Via a different commenter: “This is why when you have a chance to take a generational talent at running back, you do so.”

“Best in the league. It’s wild people try to compare him to other young RBs lmao,” chimed in another fan on social media.

The former Texas Longhorns star running back is easily one of the best in his position in the NFL today. He entered the Buffalo game with 314 rushing yards on 64 carries over the course of four games.