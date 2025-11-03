On Sunday afternoon, the Atlanta Falcons dropped their third straight game, this time on the road vs the New England Patriots by a score of 24-23. The Falcons got an excellent game out of wide receiver Drake London in this one, but unfortunately, after he scored his third and final touchdown, kicker Parker Romo missed the extra point and Atlanta ended up dropping to 3-5.

Atlanta had another opportunity to win the game late, when they were driving down the field looking to get into field goal range, but a miscommunication on one play caused the ball to be snapped early, leading to an intentional grounding penalty and effectively ending the Falcons' drive.

After the game, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris accused the Patriots' defenders of clapping and simulating the snap, per ESPN, which would be a penalty, but now, he is walking back those accusations.

“This was our players telling us they simulated the snap. They heard something. There was not intent of saying (the Patriots) did anything wrong. It was our fault. It was on us. We can’t snap the ball early no matter what. That was just me being angry yesterday,” said Morris on Monday, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Another rough loss for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have found a variety of creative ways to lose games this year, including both with borderline-comical miscues such as the ones they had against New England, as well as getting blown out by weak opponents like the Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers.

Through it all, Morris has somehow maintained his job, although calls from the fanbase for that to be changed are growing louder by the week.

At 3-5, the Falcons' playoff hopes are officially on life support as the team enters the second half of the season. The Falcons' season will continue on Sunday with an early morning game against the Indianapolis Colts in Berlin at 9:30 AM ET.