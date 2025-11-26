Recently, the theme song for WWE WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada, was announced to be a collaboration between legendary rock band Aerosmith and Yungblud, “Back in the Saddle.”

WWE Chief Content Officer (COO) Paul “Triple H” Levesque explained why the song makes sense for WrestleMania 42. It sounds like WrestleMania 42 will showcase young and old talent, blending two generations together, just as Aerosmith and Yungblud did with their collaboration.

“Two things that have always been a part of my life and career are rock music and wrestling. Incredible to see these icons from different generations come together in a massive way,” Triple H claimed. “This collaboration isn’t just about the then and now… it’s charting a course for the future of a sound.

“Honored to have [Aerosmith] and [Yungblud] lend their sound to the Grandest Stage of Them All… [WrestleMania]. Their new EP One More Time is out now and available everywhere,” he continued.

Will WWE announce another WrestleMania 42 theme song?

While Aerosmith and Yungblud's “Back in the Saddle” is being used as the WWE WrestleMania 42 theme song, there's a chance they will announce another theme song.

Now that WrestleMania has become a two-night event, WWE has begun using several theme songs. In 2024, they used Travis Scott's “Fein” for one, and “Timeless” by The Weeknd and Playboi Carti was another.

The Weeknd has become a staple of WWE's WrestleMania events. His songs had served as the themes for the last five WrestleManias, dating back to WrestleMania 36. Perhaps another one of his tracks will be announced as the second theme song.

WrestleMania 42 will emanate from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second straight year. Originally, the event was announced to take place at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. However, WWE would change course on that decision. The following year's event will take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time.