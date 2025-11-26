The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a tepid start on the 2025-26 season, currently sitting at 10-9. This being the case, many fans have floated potential trade ideas to help Golden State wring whatever's left out of Stephen Curry's twilight years, with one popular name coming up being that of Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis.

Recently, NBA insider Jake Fischer took to Marc Stein's Substack to break down why this may not be such a realistic idea.

“In truth I don't think that the Warriors are going to factor into any Sabonis Sweepstakes… Going after Sabonis and his $42.3 million salary would obviously compel Golden State to surrender more than just (Jonathan) Kuminga, which raises a natural question: How many valued elements of its roster would the Warriors truly be willing to part with for a center who isn't a floor-spacer or a rim protector?” wondered Fischer.

Fischer noted that “Newly acquired Al Horford has not delivered anything close to what (the) Warriors were hoping for as a free agent signee, but I don't think the situation is dire enough for Golden State to tear up its roster to add Sabonis.”

Indeed, Horford has gotten off to an abysmal start to his tenure in the Bay Area, but it is worth wondering how much Sabonis would alleviate the Warriors' real issues, which appear to include rim protection and floor-spacing, as Fischer pointed out.

There's also potential residual bad blood between Sabonis and Draymond Green leftover from their skirmish during the 2023 playoffs between the Warriors and Sacramento Kings, and it would certainly be interesting to see how those two would get along as teammates.

In any case, the Warriors will soldier ahead with the roster they have put together now on Wednesday evening when they host the Houston Rockets at 10:00 pm ET.