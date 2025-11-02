The Atlanta Falcons found themselves in a battle with the New England Patriots in Week 9, and it has been a game full of highlights. They've mostly come from the road team, as they look to get the bad taste out of their mouth from last week's loss against the Miami Dolphins.

After missing that game with a shoulder injury, Drake London came back against the Patriots and had a big game, and as he scored three touchdowns to keep the Falcons in the game. The last catch was a thing of beauty, as it was fourth down and the Falcons down a touchdown.

Penix threw the ball to the corner and hit London, as he caught the ball with one hand and hauled it in for the touchdown.

Oh my! Drake London WOW. His third TD of the game is a beauty. pic.twitter.com/lwSAN5U88S — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Unfortunately, his touchdown got the Falcons within one point, as they missed the PAT. Nonetheless, it gave the Falcons a bigger chance to go and win the game. Before the touchdown, London had another big catch, but this time it was over Christian Gonzalez.

DRAKE LONDON OVER CHRISTIAN GONZALEZ 🤯pic.twitter.com/lITS2RsjRu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 2, 2025

Article Continues Below

It was obvious that the Falcons were missing London last week, as they weren't able to get much going on offense, scoring only 10 points. The Falcons were also missing Michael Penix Jr. last week, and he returned this week and had a big game. Though they did everything they could to get them a win on the road, they ended up losing.

The Falcons have now lost three straight games, and it looks like they're trending downward as the midpoint of the season has arrived.

It's uncertain what the Falcons will do now as the season continues, as they could look to get more help before the trade deadline, but they don't have their first-round pick for next year.

With the Falcons being 3-5, the best thing they can do is try to go on a run to finish the second half of the season.